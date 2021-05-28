Dr. Julie McGill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie McGill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie McGill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University - NY Presbyterian Hospital
Dr. McGill works at
Locations
Emory at Decatur Specialty Surgery2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 130, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-7081
Snellville2356 Lenora Church Rd Ste 100, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 501-7081
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor. Really personal and knows her stuff.
About Dr. Julie McGill, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1245499185
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University - NY Presbyterian Hospital
- Northwestern University Medical Center
- College of William and Mary
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGill works at
Dr. McGill has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGill speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McGill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGill.
