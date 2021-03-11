Dr. Julie McCullough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie McCullough, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie McCullough, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. McCullough works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Gynecology PC3 Centennial Dr Ste 250, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 531-4200
-
2
North Shore Medical Centerinc81 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 741-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCullough?
Professional down to earth and thorough doc who is also personable and listened to my issues I saw reviews on the staff from a year ago but they have new front desk staff who were efficient and nice and I had no problems
About Dr. Julie McCullough, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407802192
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCullough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCullough accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCullough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCullough works at
Dr. McCullough has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCullough speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.