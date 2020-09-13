Dr. Julie Maughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Maughan, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Maughan, MD is a Dermatologist in South Ogden, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Wasatch Dermatology5734 S 1475 E Ste 300, South Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 475-5210
Maughan Dermatology Center6028 S Ridgeline Dr Ste 200, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (801) 475-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MAUGHN IS AMAZING. SHE IS THOUGHTFUL, CARING AND REALLY LISTENS TO OUR CONCERNS. I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMEND.
About Dr. Julie Maughan, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maughan works at
