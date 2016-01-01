See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Infectious Disease Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Martin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Martin works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
(706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Meningitis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Meningitis

Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Julie Martin, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528247525
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
