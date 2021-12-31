Dr. Julie Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julie Martin, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.
Mcdaniel Dermatology and Skin Surgery Institute LLC109 New Camellia Blvd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr.Martin is a great Doctor, I travel from Mississippi to see her for routine skin checks and possible problems, history of repeat bcc.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1356532543
- Brigham & Womenâ€™s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston TX
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Dermatology
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.