Dr. Mark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Mark, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Mark, MD is a dermatologist in Akron, OH. Dr. Mark completed a residency at Case Western Reserve University Hospital. She currently practices at Summa Health Medical Group Associated Surgical Specialists and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Summa Health Dermatology1 Park West Blvd Ste 200, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 835-9158
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Julie Mark, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1518927482
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Akron City Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Mark?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mark accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mark has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.