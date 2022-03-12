Dr. Julie Margenthaler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margenthaler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Margenthaler, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Margenthaler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 5F, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-2280
-
2
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
-
3
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-9355
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margenthaler?
My friend was very happy with her treatment my Dr. Margenthaler, but devastated by the reconstructive surgeon’s results (Marissa T).
About Dr. Julie Margenthaler, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1750307054
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margenthaler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margenthaler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margenthaler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margenthaler has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margenthaler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Margenthaler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margenthaler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margenthaler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margenthaler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.