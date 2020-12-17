Overview

Dr. Julie Madejski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.



Dr. Madejski works at Artemis Inspired Medicine PC in Lockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.