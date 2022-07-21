Dr. Julie Lumingu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lumingu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Lumingu, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Lumingu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY.
Dr. Lumingu works at
Locations
Cvph Medical Center75 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 563-8050
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
We liked Dr Lumingu and will continue with her and tell our friends. She was soft spoken and very patient explaining our health care needs. She was gentle with the testing and offered suggestions for our improvement.
About Dr. Julie Lumingu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1962001974
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lumingu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lumingu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lumingu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lumingu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lumingu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lumingu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.