Dr. Lorber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Lorber, MD
Dr. Julie Lorber, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Julie Lorber MD, PC33 Overlook Rd Ste 306, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-2886
- Overlook Medical Center
I’ve had a hemorrhoid problem ‘brewing’ for years, and it finally came to a head when I found that it hardened and was external. After seeing my GP, I searched here and found Dr. Lorber. Her kind staff, after hearing the extent of my problem: “we need to get you in her right away”. I had an appt the next day. I only waited about 10 minutes in a very busy office. Dr Lorber took me into her office and patiently asked me question about my condition and history. We then went into another treatment room where she examined the hemorrhoid and said she would take care of it right then. About 5 minutes later I was feeling both mental as well as physical relief. She was kind, friendly and concerned. I very highly recommend her.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225245947
- Orlando Regional Med Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Med Center
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Cornell University
