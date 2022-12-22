See All Pediatricians in Lombard, IL
Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD

Pediatrics
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Lopatka works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Lombard, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    130 S Main St Ste 304, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9002
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Fl 2 Fl 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lopatka?

    Dec 22, 2022
    We love Dr. Lopatka! She is everything you want in a doctor for your child. She’s personable, she’s honest, she listens to parents; I mean really listens! She doesn’t just rush you through to check a box like some doctors. She talks to our daughter and also listens to her and decisions are made together. This has truly been a blessing and I’m so glad we found her. If you are looking for a great pediatrician for your child look no further!
    — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lopatka to family and friends

    Dr. Lopatka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lopatka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD.

    About Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891746954
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola Med Ctr Ronald McDonald Chldns Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopatka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopatka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopatka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopatka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopatka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopatka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopatka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.