Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Lopatka works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 304, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9002
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Fl 2 Fl 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Lopatka! She is everything you want in a doctor for your child. She’s personable, she’s honest, she listens to parents; I mean really listens! She doesn’t just rush you through to check a box like some doctors. She talks to our daughter and also listens to her and decisions are made together. This has truly been a blessing and I’m so glad we found her. If you are looking for a great pediatrician for your child look no further!
About Dr. Julie Lopatka, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891746954
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Med Ctr Ronald McDonald Chldns Hosp
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopatka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopatka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lopatka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopatka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopatka.
