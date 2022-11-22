Dr. Julie Lockwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Lockwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Lockwood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lockwood works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Chandler2201 W Fairview St Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 800-4890Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lockwood?
I've been with Dr. Lockwood for many years now. She is always super pleasant to work with and has a great bedside manner! I really appreciate the computer appointments too, they make it so much easier. I definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Julie Lockwood, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1548522253
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lockwood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lockwood accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lockwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lockwood works at
Dr. Lockwood has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lockwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.