Dr. Julie Lockwood, MD

Neurology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Julie Lockwood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lockwood works at Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Chandler
    2201 W Fairview St Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 800-4890
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Essential Tremor
Headache
Stroke
Seizure Disorders
Alzheimer's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
Syncope
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Huntington's Disease
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Optic Neuritis
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Disorders
Spina Bifida
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julie Lockwood, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine, Tucson, Az
