Dr. Julie Leverton, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Leverton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Colon and Rectal Associates of Texas1705 Ohio Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 705-0100
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare - Plano1701 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 291-3000
Terry D. Newsom M.d. P.A.4005 W 15Th St, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 519-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Second colonoscopy, last one in 2017. Good experience then and an excellent experience this time. Would not go any where else! Dr Leverton is very caring and professional.
About Dr. Julie Leverton, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leverton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leverton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leverton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leverton has seen patients for Anoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leverton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leverton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leverton.
