Dr. Julie Levengood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levengood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Levengood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Levengood, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Levengood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Asheville Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center4 Vanderbilt Park Dr Ste 200, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 258-9533
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levengood?
She takes the time to listen to me. I have lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and other assorted medical problems. She is also a very warm and caring and I trust what she recommends. I am very grateful to her
About Dr. Julie Levengood, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1457335887
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levengood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levengood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levengood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levengood works at
Dr. Levengood has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levengood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levengood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levengood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levengood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levengood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.