Dr. Julie Lemoine, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Lemoine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They completed their residency with University of Colorado
Dr. Lemoine works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Kp Zion Medical Center L4803 Ward Rd, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 338-4545
The Colorado Women's Health Center130 Rampart Way Ste 150, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 366-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Julie Lemoine is great! I just had my first appointment with her and she was so friendly and personable. She really listened to my concerns and was reassuring, thoughtful, and straightforward in her responses. I’ve had some bad experiences with obgyns and pap smears, and Julie was awesome! She was very gentle and kind. She wasn’t condescending at all and was very non judgmental. She made me feel comfortable and respected and gave me her full attention. Great experience! I will absolutely be going to her in the future!
About Dr. Julie Lemoine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemoine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemoine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemoine works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemoine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemoine.
