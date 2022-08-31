See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Lakewood, NJ
Dr. Julie Leizer, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Julie Leizer, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. 

Dr. Leizer works at Maternal Fetal Medicine in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal Fetal Medicine
    1 Highway 70 Ste 6B, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 705-6508
  2. 2
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    73 S Bath Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 705-6522

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening

Treatment frequency



Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Julie Leizer, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780986646
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julie Leizer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leizer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leizer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leizer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leizer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leizer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leizer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

