Dr. Julie Leizer, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Leizer, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ.
Dr. Leizer works at
Locations
Maternal Fetal Medicine1 Highway 70 Ste 6B, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 705-6508
Barnabas Health Medical Group73 S Bath Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 705-6522
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter is 9 years old today and thinking back on such a wonderful doctor who helped deliver both my baby girls. She is kind, compassionate and very professional. Highly recommend. Dr. Leizer is wonderful!
About Dr. Julie Leizer, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1780986646
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leizer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leizer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leizer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leizer.
