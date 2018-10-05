Overview

Dr. Julie Leigh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Leigh works at Northern VA Center Eye Care in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.