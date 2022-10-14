Dr. Julie Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Locations
Julie S Lee MD Pllc3950 Kresge Way Ste 105, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee spent time explaining the eye problem and helping us find a solution. We have to go back every six months for follow up. We had a good experience and will return.
About Dr. Julie Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard/Mass Ee Infirm/Eye
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Med Coll Ga Hosps
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
