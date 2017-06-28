See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Winchester, VA
Dr. Julie Landrio, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julie Landrio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Landrio works at Blue Ridge Hospice Inc in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Blue Ridge Hospice Inc
    333 W Cork St Unit 405, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 313-9200
    Internal Medicine Consultants Inc.
    172 Linden Dr Ste 100, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 722-8172

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Insomnia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Dyslipidemia
Insomnia
Vitamin D Deficiency

Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 28, 2017
    Dr. Landrio has been my doctor for 20 years. She is very knowledgeable, extremely thorough and leaves no stone unturned. She will find the problem and do all she can to speed up the healing process. She also has excellent rapport with her patients.
    Lisa Allen in Springfield, WV — Jun 28, 2017
    About Dr. Julie Landrio, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255396222
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Landrio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landrio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landrio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landrio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landrio works at Blue Ridge Hospice Inc in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Landrio’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Landrio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landrio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landrio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landrio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

