See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Julie Ladocsi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Julie Ladocsi, MD

Gynecology
5 (109)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Julie Ladocsi, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Ladocsi works at Virginia Physicians For Women Kroger Center in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Physicians For Women Kroger Center
    1212 Kroger Ctr Blvd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-5716

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EBMS
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Inter Valley Health Plan
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Life
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Nationwide
    • New York Life
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PacificSource
    • Paramount
    • PEHP
    • PHCS
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • SelectHealth
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ladocsi?

    Jul 14, 2020
    Dr. Ladocsi is very thoughtful. I was early for my appointment and she was a able to see me prior to my appointment time.
    Miriam Smith — Jul 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julie Ladocsi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julie Ladocsi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ladocsi to family and friends

    Dr. Ladocsi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ladocsi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julie Ladocsi, MD.

    About Dr. Julie Ladocsi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881674729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Ladocsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladocsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ladocsi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ladocsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ladocsi works at Virginia Physicians For Women Kroger Center in North Chesterfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ladocsi’s profile.

    Dr. Ladocsi has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladocsi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladocsi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladocsi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladocsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladocsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julie Ladocsi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.