Dr. Julie Kurek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Kurek, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Kurek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Kurek works at
Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurek?
Dr. Julie Kurek is awesome...off the charts. I wish I could give her 10 stars. She never assumed anything, she listen to my story, she took appropriate measures...and she saved me!
About Dr. Julie Kurek, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1306163324
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kurek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kurek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurek works at
Dr. Kurek has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.