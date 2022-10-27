Overview

Dr. Julie Kurek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Kurek works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

