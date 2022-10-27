See All Neurologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Julie Kurek, MD

Neurology
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Julie Kurek, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Kurek works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor

Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Oct 27, 2022
Dr. Julie Kurek is awesome...off the charts. I wish I could give her 10 stars. She never assumed anything, she listen to my story, she took appropriate measures...and she saved me!
Charles F Williams — Oct 27, 2022
About Dr. Julie Kurek, MD

  • Neurology
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1306163324
Education & Certifications

  • NEW YORK MED COLL|New York Medical College
  • Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julie Kurek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kurek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kurek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kurek has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

