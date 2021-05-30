Overview

Dr. Julie Krivy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Krivy works at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.