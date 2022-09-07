Dr. Julie Klepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Klepper, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Klepper, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.
Dr. Klepper works at
Locations
Woodmont Psychiatric Group LLC7910 Woodmont Ave Ste 1300, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 654-2255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful, amazing patient person! Highly recommend Dr.Klepper
About Dr. Julie Klepper, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1912042888
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klepper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klepper works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Klepper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klepper.
