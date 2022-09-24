See All Alternative Care in Blue Ash, OH
Dr. Julia Kissel, MD

Integrative Medicine
Overview

Dr. Julia Kissel, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Kissel works at Restorative Wellness MD in Blue Ash, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Restorative Wellness MD
    10276 Alliance Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 206-9705
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Insufficiency
Alzheimer's Disease
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Adrenal Insufficiency
Alzheimer's Disease
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Julia Kissel, MD

Specialties
  • Integrative Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639104367
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Cincinnati
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Integrative Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julia Kissel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kissel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kissel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kissel works at Restorative Wellness MD in Blue Ash, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kissel’s profile.

53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kissel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kissel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

