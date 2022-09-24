Dr. Julia Kissel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julia Kissel, MD
Dr. Julia Kissel, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Restorative Wellness MD10276 Alliance Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 206-9705Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Julia Kissel takes great care in providing an individualized plan that is just right for me. She is focused on staying on the cutting edge of hormonal treatments, but she brings the wisdom, knowledge and care of a professional that has been providing care for years. I trust her with my care and the quality of my life is returned. I feel terrific!
About Dr. Julia Kissel, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Kissel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kissel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kissel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissel.
