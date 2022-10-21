Dr. Julie Kish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Kish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Kish, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Kish works at
Locations
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, knowledgeable, concerned
About Dr. Julie Kish, MD
- Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1790774701
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Wayne State University In Detroit, Michigan
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
