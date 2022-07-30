Overview

Dr. Julie Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

