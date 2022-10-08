Overview

Dr. Julie Kerr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences|Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Kerr works at Commonwealth - Ear Nose and Throat in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.