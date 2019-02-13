Dr. Julie Kaltgrad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaltgrad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Kaltgrad, MD
Dr. Julie Kaltgrad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Afc Urgent Care of San Diego5671 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 800-2880
Afc Urgent Care San Diego Mira Mesa8260 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (858) 900-3550
Somagen Healthcare II Inc760 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 821-2300
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Kaltgrad reviewed my blood test results and provided a very clear, intelligent & honest assessment. She called in a prescription that was ready by the time I got home.
Dr. Kaltgrad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaltgrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaltgrad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaltgrad.
