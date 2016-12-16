Dr. Julie Juliano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juliano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Juliano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julie Juliano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Juliano works at
Locations
South Branch Family Practice48 Robbins Rd, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 520-4628
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Juliano is simply the best.
About Dr. Julie Juliano, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174570774
Education & Certifications
- Somerset Medical Center
- Somerset Med Center|Somerset Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juliano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Juliano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Juliano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juliano works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Juliano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juliano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juliano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juliano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.