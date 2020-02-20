Overview

Dr. Julie Jones, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK and is affiliated with Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Jones works at Morristown Foot Clinic PC in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.