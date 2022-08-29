See All Hematologists in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Julie Jaffe, MD

Hematology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julie Jaffe, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Jaffe works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 350, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Esophageal Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Melanoma
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Uterine Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Astrocytoma
Bladder Cancer
Brain Cancer
Cancer Counseling
Cancer Pain Management
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Cholangiocarcinoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Radiation Therapy
Schwannoma
Secondary Hypertension
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Julie Jaffe, MD

Specialties
  Hematology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Female
NPI Number
  1801942008
Education & Certifications

Residency
  Harvard Univ Brigham Womens Hosp
Internship
  John Hopkins
Medical Education
  YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University
Board Certifications
  Hematology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital
  • Stanford Health Care

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julie Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jaffe works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jaffe’s profile.

Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

