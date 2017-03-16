Overview

Dr. Julie Jacobstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Jacobstein works at OB GYN Sinai Suite 33 in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.