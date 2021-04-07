See All Dermatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Julie Jacobs, DO

Dermatology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julie Jacobs, DO is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Jacobs works at Spectrum Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Folliculitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spectrum Dermatology
    9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 948-8400
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Folliculitis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Folliculitis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin
Folliculitis
Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Adult Acne
Alopecia Areata
Athlete's Foot
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cryotherapy for Warts
Dandruff
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Stitches
Tinea Versicolor
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 07, 2021
    Great doctor.
    — Apr 07, 2021
    About Dr. Julie Jacobs, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336341650
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Jacobs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs works at Spectrum Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

    Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Folliculitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

