Dr. Julie Iwasaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwasaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Iwasaki, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Iwasaki, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Iwasaki works at
Locations
-
1
Arlen J Millman MD Inc3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 221, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-0515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iwasaki?
I am so relieved to have found Dr Iwasaki to access my skin growths. She fully examined me, asking relevant questions and clearly explaining treatment options and her reasoning. When my biopsy results came in her office called me immediately to put my mind at ease. I'm very happy to find a dermatologist that I not only feel comfortable with, but I trust to have my continued good health as her goal.
About Dr. Julie Iwasaki, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1548416019
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iwasaki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iwasaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iwasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iwasaki works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwasaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwasaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwasaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.