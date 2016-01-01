Dr. Julie Isaac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Isaac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Isaac, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Isaac works at
Locations
Southern Kentucky Nephrology720 2nd Ave Ste 203, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 276-7966
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- The Medical Center At Scottsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Julie Isaac, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1316930647
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaac accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaac works at
Dr. Isaac has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isaac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Isaac has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.