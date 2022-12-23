Dr. Julie Iannini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Iannini, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Iannini, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Mill, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Iannini works at
Locations
Fort Mill Dermatology - Fort Mill1700 1st Baxter Xing Ste 101, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 723-8545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iannini?
Doctor is very professional
About Dr. Julie Iannini, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1184663692
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iannini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iannini accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Iannini using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Iannini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iannini has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iannini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannini.
