Dr. Julie Hwynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Hwynn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Garden Grove Primary Care Medicine Inc.12555 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 301, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 741-0501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She acted very caring and was thorough in her explanations. I could tell she was meticulous which I could appreciate.
About Dr. Julie Hwynn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1780682401
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwynn speaks Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwynn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.