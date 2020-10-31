Overview

Dr. Julie Huh, MD is a Dermatologist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Huh works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.