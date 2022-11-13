Dr. Julie Holding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Holding, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Holding, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 210777 Nall Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
3
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
???? tears of happiness she is so nice I’m so glad I found her. The team, nurse the whole staff that work with her. They communicate I love them all. She did my breast surgery and my arm lift and honey my shoulders, my back feel so great thanks to the whole team. She's very wonderful great at what she do. I can say she followed all of the assignments and paid attention in class. I’m definitely coming back for more. Please keep the some staff. Great Doctor with a great team.
About Dr. Julie Holding, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Holding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Holding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.