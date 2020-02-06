Overview

Dr. Julie Hirsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Hirsch works at Ascension Medical Group Meridian Women's Health in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.