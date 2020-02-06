Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Hirsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Hirsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Meridian Women's Health13420 N Meridian St Ste 300, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very efficiently run office Thorough review of history, medications by the MA Adrienne, Ultrasound tech, did a great job, great bedside manner
About Dr. Julie Hirsch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1821066598
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
