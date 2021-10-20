Dr. Julie Heyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Heyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Heyn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with EMORY UNIVERSITY
Locations
Main Hospital325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was great. She probably saved my life. She is so knowledgeable, skilled, professional, and personable. The best.
About Dr. Julie Heyn, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1912081639
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heyn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heyn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heyn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Heyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heyn.
