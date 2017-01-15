Dr. Julie Hengehold, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hengehold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Hengehold, DDS
Overview
Dr. Julie Hengehold, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Port Huron, MI.
Locations
Family Dentists1936 Holland Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 292-0068
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great appointment. I needed a couple filling done and it was super easy and painless . Staff is friendly and I was seen on time.
About Dr. Julie Hengehold, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1184814055
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hengehold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hengehold accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hengehold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hengehold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hengehold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hengehold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hengehold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.