Dr. Julie Hendrix, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Hendrix, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Hendrix works at
Locations
Westgate Office1622 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (629) 255-2113Monday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hendrix is absolutely the best! She is direct and tells it like it is. As a long time diabetic I like to hear things directly and not have to guess as to the meaning. At the same time she is attentive and very responsive.
About Dr. Julie Hendrix, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1205897584
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
- Kent State University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
