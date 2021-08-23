Overview

Dr. Julie Harper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.



Dr. Harper works at Oxford OB/GYN Assocs PA in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.