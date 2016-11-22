Dr. Guthrie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Guthrie, MD
Dr. Julie Guthrie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Central Ohio Behavioral Medicine2000 Henderson Rd Ste 325, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 538-8300
Dr. Guthrie's greatest skills lie in her listening, and in her observation. I'd be hard-pressed to say which was #1. She does not "process" clients as though they're on an ever-accelerating conveyor belt. She's frank, she's flexible, and believe it or not, she's funny. If this is your first time shopping for a shrink, that's more important than you may realize. But to repeat, she is a phenomenal listener and observer. Far too few shrinks do either these days.
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Guthrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthrie.
