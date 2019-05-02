Dr. Julie Gunther, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunther is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Gunther, MD
Overview
Dr. Julie Gunther, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Gunther works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
sparkMD2402 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 369-4590Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gunther?
Dr Julie is a family practitioner and has been my Dr for many years now. She is the best Dr that I have ever had. Since my first appointment I have found that Dr Julie is personable, caring, compassionate and she truly understands you. The ability to feel that you can really connect and communicate with your Dr and that they are listening to you are comforting. In the last year I was diagnosed with Stage I breast cancer. Dr. Julie has helped me tremendously and exudes positivity and a feeling of security that she is there for you. Dr Julie is beyond words a wonderful, very exceptional Dr with her extensive knowledge and expertise in her profession. Along with all this is a caring, compassionate Dr. Dr. Julie's qualities are beyond measure. I am forever grateful to her everyday. Dr. Julie is truly the best. Dr Julie goes above and beyond for her patients and is an an asset to her profession and just an exceptional individual.
About Dr. Julie Gunther, MD
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1811193550
Education & Certifications
- Ball Mem Hosp
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Harvard University
- Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunther has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunther has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunther works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunther. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunther.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunther, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunther appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.