Dr. Julie Grinstead, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.
Mobile Obgyn PC6701 Airport Blvd Ste B321, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-0793
- Providence Hospital
I'm highly recommended Dr. Grinstead she's so soft to speak and she so nice. I'm glad that I choice her to be my OBGYN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Grinstead has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grinstead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grinstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grinstead has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grinstead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Grinstead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grinstead.
