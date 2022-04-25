Overview

Dr. Julie Grinstead, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Grinstead works at Mobile Ob-Gyn in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.