Dr. Julie Greenwood, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Greenwood, DPM
Overview
Dr. Julie Greenwood, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Bryn Mawr Hospital
Dr. Greenwood works at
Locations
-
1
The Podiatry Center7406 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23227 Directions (804) 373-6122Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 11:00amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenwood?
My husband and I have both seen Dr. Greenwood. Very professional, knowledgeable and great bedside manner. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Julie Greenwood, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1407018252
Education & Certifications
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenwood works at
Dr. Greenwood has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.