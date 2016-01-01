Dr. Julie Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Green, MD is a dermatologist in Lees Summit, MO. Dr. Green completed a residency at University of Colorado. She currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Lee's Summit. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Green is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Lee's Summit3265 NE Ralph Powell Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 330-2584Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am -Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Julie Green, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1184935256
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- St John's Mercy Medical Center
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
603 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.