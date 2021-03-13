Dr. Julie Goodell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Goodell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julie Goodell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Goodell works at
Locations
Womens Health Associates517 ROSE ST, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 438-4692
Centennial6850 N Durango Dr Ste 401, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 463-2981
WHASN Aliante3930 W Ann Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Directions (702) 438-4692
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great office, great staff. Have been going to Dr Goodell and Kristin for many years and throughout the pregnancy/birth of my youngest child. She is a GREAT surgeon (had a c-section and minimal scar) and wonderful doctor! Highly recommend for all OB or gynecological needs!
About Dr. Julie Goodell, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811270978
Education & Certifications
- The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- University of Washington
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodell has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodell.
